Baysox use early runs to salvage a win in last game of series with Richmond

LHP Keegan Akin allowed one run over six strong innings and the Bowie Baysox (7-6) salvaged the finale of a four-game set with a 6-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (10-4) on Thursday morning at The Diamond in Richmond.

Akin (1-2) allowed one run on four hits while fanning seven over his 6.0 IP. RHP Lucas Long (2.0 IP, 3 H, BB, K) and LHP Paul Fry (1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 K) combined to close things out for the Baysox.

Trailing 4-1, Richmond loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth on a walk and two singles, but Long got a lineout, strikeout and a groundout to escape the jam.

The Baysox grabbed an early 1-0 lead with a run in the first as Cedric Mullins led off with a double, went to third on a sac bunt and scored onAustin Hays’ sac fly.

In the top of the second, Mike Yastrzemski reached on an error charged to Squirrels starter Matt Gage, took second on a wild pitch, to third on a double play and scored on Armando Araiza’s two-out RBI double.

Bowie stretched the lead to 3-0 in the fourth as Martin Cervenka reached with a one-out single, advanced to second on a single, took third on a forceout and scored on Erick Salcedo’s two-out RBI single.

Gage (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits to go along with two walks and a strikeout in 5.2 IP.

In the top of the sixth, Adrian Marin drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on a double and scored on a balk charged to RHP Ryan Halstead(2.1 IP, 2 K) to make it a 4-0 game in favor of the Baysox.

Richmond got on the board with Ryan Howard’s sac fly in the home half of the frame.

Hays provided a pair of insurance runs for Bowie in the top of the ninth with a two-run blast off of RHP Dan Slania (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER) that stretched the lead to 6-1. The home run was Hays’ third of the year.

Mullins (3-5, 2B, 2 R, SB) and Salcedo (2-4, 2B, RBI) both collected multi-hit games for manager Gary Kendall’s squad.

The Baysox return home to begin a three-game set with the Akron RubberDucks on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with Orioles’ top pitching prospect, RHP Hunter Harvey (0-0, 4.50) on the mound for the Baysox against RubberDucks LHPSean Brady (0-2, 4.32).

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports