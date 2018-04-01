Baysox unveil alternate identity – Cangrejos Fantasmas™

The Bowie Baysox, in partnership with Minor League Baseball, announced today their participation in the new “Copa de la Diversión™” (“Fun Cup™”) season-long event series for the 2018 season. “Copa de la Diversión” serves as a key component of MiLB’s “Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®” (“It’s Fun to be A Fan®”) Hispanic fan engagement initiative.

Today, the Baysox, along with 32 other MiLB clubs have revealed their alternative Hispanic identities that will be utilized for select home games during the upcoming season. As part of this initiative, the Baysox will transform into the “Cangrejos Fantasmas” (the “Ghost Crabs”) and will wear specially designed jerseys and caps for at least five games during this upcoming season.

The proximity of various nautical areas nearby – most notably the Chesapeake Bay – provided numerous options for a logo that represents the entire region, not just Bowie. Maryland’s crab-loving community played a pivotal role in selecting the Ghost Crabs, or “Cangrejo Fantasmas” in Spanish, as the culturally-relevant and fun on-field persona for our entry in “Copa de la Diversión.”

The sand-colored crustacean with a distinct pair of white claws truly stands out day and night. Keeping with Minor League Baseball’s fun-centric personality, we literally added a ghost sheet costume over the crab to further illustrate this unique identity.

MiLB’s in-house brand development team created 23 of the 33 “Copa”-specific identities, including the Baysox new “Cangrejos Fantasmas” logo and jersey, as well as the official logos for “Es Divertido Ser Un Fan” and the “Copa de la Diversión” event series.

To distinctively launch this new initiative and visually celebrate the diversity that defines MiLB communities nationwide, MiLB and each participating team created culturally-relevant on-field personas that honor their respective U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities that are building, shaping and leading MiLB markets today. All “Copa” teams will adopt these new personas via on-field jerseys and caps during designated “Copa de la Diversión” games during the 2018 season.

The Baysox/Cangrejos Fantasmas have scheduled four Latin/Hispanic themed events over the course of the 2018 season. Those include the following:

Thursday, June 28 @ 7:05 pm : World Cup Party/Fiesta COPA MUNDIAL with post-game Fireworks

: World Cup Party/Fiesta COPA MUNDIAL with post-game Fireworks Friday, July 6 @ 7:05 pm : Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) & Halloween In July with post-game Fireworks presented by Omegacor Technologies

: Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) & Halloween In July with post-game Fireworks presented by Omegacor Technologies Tuesday, July 24 @ 7:05 pm : Latin Fiesta Night/Noche de fiesta Latina with pre-game Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour featuring $2.00 draft beers, live music & more

: Latin Fiesta Night/Noche de fiesta Latina with pre-game Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour featuring $2.00 draft beers, live music & more Saturday, September 1 @ 6:35 pm: Hispanic Heritage Night/ La noche de la Herencia Hispana featuring the final post-game Fireworks spectacular of the season

The first opportunity that fans will have to see the team don their new “Cangrejos Fantasmas” uniforms for a game on the field will be on Cinco de Mayo, Saturday, May 5 when the Baysox host the Akron Rubber Ducks at 6:35 p.m.

As a part of this new venture, the Baysox have formed a partnership with the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and are currently working with additional community partners to develop fan-friendly programs and community outreach partnerships within the surrounding Hispanic/Latin communities.

Fans can purchase the new “Cangrejos Fantasmas” logoed t-shirts through the Baysox official online store atBaysoxShop.com beginning at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 20. Official and replica game hats, produced by New Era, will be available for purchase in the coming weeks during Baysox home games and online at BaysoxShop.com.

As part of today’s unveiling, MiLB has also introduced a new, “Copa”-specific website – MiLB.com/Copa – featuring each participating team’s unique identity and the story behind its selected on-field persona, and links for fans to purchase and pre-order any of the on-field caps, branded apparel and tickets to the “Copa” ballpark events.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Single Game tickets for all 2018 home games will go on sale beginning Saturday, March 24 at 10:00 am during the team’s FREE Family FunFest event. Season ticket packages are available at baysoxshop.com or by calling 301.805.6000. The team’s 2018 home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 5 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

