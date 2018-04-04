Baysox to kick off 2018 season tomorrow night

The Bowie Baysox will open the 2018 season this Thursday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. when the Harrisburg Senators(Class AA Affiliate Washington Nationals) come to town. To celebrate the 26th season of Baysox baseball, the team will be giving away 2018 Magnet Schedules presented by Money One Federal Credit Union as fans enter the gates.

During pre-game ceremonies, the Baysox will honor the Prince George’s County Fire Department and a pair of Prince George’s County Fire Fighters for their heroism in helping to save a family during an early morning fire in October. Prince George’s County Fire Fighters Charles Groce and Tyler Shoemaker will each toss the ceremonial first pitches of the new season while being accompanied by Prince George’s County Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale.

On October 29, 2017, just after 7:00 am, Prince George’s County Firefighters were alerted to a house fire with reported children trapped on the 2nd floor of the house in the Temple Hills area.

Firefighters from the Silver Hill Fire/EMS station arrived first and found heavy smoke coming from the house. Fire Fighter Shoemaker advanced a hose line and located a fire on the first floor and started to extinguish the fire. By doing so he provided an opportunity for a team of firefighters including Fire Fighter Groce to advance to the top floor and search for the trapped children. Groce and the other firefighters located 3 children and removed them to the outside where emergency medical care was provided to resuscitate all the children that have since fully recovered.

Prince George’s County Police Officer First Class Jacque R. Sellers will perform the National Anthem prior to the game. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS and the PG Police Department will combine for the Presentation of Colors.

Approximately 150 youth players and coaches from the Crofton Athletic Council baseball and softball programs will join the Baysox players on the field as part of the pre-game introductions of the entire team.

Local singer Hayley Fahey is also scheduled to perform covers and original songs for fans as they enter the stadium on Opening Night. Fahey has performed at venues throughout the area such as the 9:30 Club, State Theatre and Nationals Park Fairgrounds and will be releasing her second full-length album on April 28.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Baysox single game tickets are available online at baysox.com, via phone at 301-464-4865 or in person at the stadium ticket office. The Baysox ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days, until the top of the 7th inning on non-fireworks game days and at the end of the fireworks show on fireworks game days.

To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or register for the all new Baysox Text Insider Club for free by texting the keyword BAYSOX to 50700.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports