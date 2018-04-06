Baysox drop wild opener 10-9 in 13 innings

The Harrisburg Senators (1-0) scored four runs in the top of the 13th to pick up a 10-9 win over the Bowie Baysox (0-1) in the 2018 season opener on Thursday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

Yadiel Hernandez delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Zach Collier came through with a three-run shot to provide the runs in the 13th inning for Harrisburg.

RHP Lucas Long (1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER) was dealt the loss for the Baysox and falls to 0-1 on the year.

RHP Kaleb Fleck (2.0 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 3 K) got the win for Harrisburg to improve to 1-0.

Martin Cervenka delivered an RBI single and Cedric Mullins came through with a two-run single to bring the Baysox within a run at 10-9, but RHP Roman Mendez (1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, K) got Mike Yastrzemski to fly to right and end the game.

The two teams traded runs in the 10th and 11th innings as part of Minor League Baseball’s new extra innings rule with a runner starting at second base in the inning. Mullins tied things for the Baysox in the 11th with a two-out RBI triple into the left centerfield gap.

Anderson Feliz gave the Baysox a 4-3 lead briefly with a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh off of LHP Ismael Guillon(1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K) before Harrisburg’s Jacob Wilson tied it at four with a solo shot in the top of the eighth off of RHPRyan Meisinger (1.2 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 2 K).

Harrisburg grabbed a 2-0 lead on the strength of a two-run single from Zach Collier in the second after a pair of walks issued by Baysox starter John Means.

In the home half of the frame, Feliz reached on an error charged to Senators SS Osvaldo Abreu, took second on a balk and scored two batters later on Cervenka’s RBI single to cut the lead in half.

The Senators stretched the lead to 3-1 in the fifth as Collier reached with a one-out single, went to third on a single and scored on Daniel Johnson’s sac fly.

Cervenka struck again in the sixth with an RBI single that scored Feliz and brought the Baysox within a run at 3-2.

Means (n/d) gave up the three runs on three hits while walking three and fanning four in five innings of work.

Harrisburg starter Brady Dragmire (n/d) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits to go along with a walk and three strikeouts in 5.2 IP.

LHP Paul Fry (2.0 IP, H, BB, 2 K) had a scoreless outing in relief for the Baysox, while Cervenka (3-6, 3 RBI), Feliz (2-6, HR, 2 RBI, 4 R), Adrian Marin (2-5, BB, R) and Mullins (2-7, 3B, 3 RBI) all had multi-hit contests.

The series continues on Friday at 7:05 p.m. as RHP Jordan Kipper (2-1, 3.29 in ’17) gets the start for Bowie against Harrisburg RHP Jefry Rodriguez (4-3, 3.32 in ’17).

