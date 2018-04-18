Baysox drop second 1-0 game to Richmond

For the second straight night, the Richmond Flying Squirrels (10-3) blanked the Bowie Baysox (6-6) by a 1-0 score on Wednesday night at The Diamond in Richmond.

This marks the first time that the Baysox have been shutout in consecutive games since July 8-9, 2014 at Harrisburg.

Luigi Rodriguez’s solo shot in the home half of the sixth off of Jordan Kipper put Richmond on the board and proved to be the difference in the game. The home run was Rodriguez’s first of the season.

Kipper (1-1) was dealt the tough-luck loss as he allowed the one run on six hits to go along with three strikeouts over seven innings of work.

The 8.0 IP for Kipper is the longest outing for the right-hander since he tossed eight on August 28, 2016 with Arkansas (AA).

Flying Squirrels starter Jordan Johnson (2-1) surrendered six hits while fanning five over seven shutout frames. RHP Jake McCasland (1.0 IP) and RHP Tyler Cyr (1.0 IP, K) combined to close things out for the hosts with Cyr notching his third save of the year.

Each team collected six hits on the night with five of Bowie’s hits coming in the first eight batters of the game.

Corban Joseph doubled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to five games.

The series wraps up on Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. as LHP Keegan Akin (0-2, 7.00) gets the start for Bowie against Richmond LHP Matt Gage (0-0, 2.45).

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports