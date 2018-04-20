Bark in the Park this Sunday at Baysox

Bring your pup to the ballpark for the Baysox 18th annual Bark In The Park Day, presented by BARK! Pawsitive Pet Food, on Sunday, April 22 @ 1:35 pm when the team hosts the Akron RubberDucks.

Enjoy interactive dog related exhibits throughout the stadium and everyone will be encouraged to Bark for the Baysox during the game. All dogs are admitted free and must be on a leash and be up to date with tags/vaccinations to be allowed into the stadium.

The Baysox will also be bringing out a special guest on Sunday, April 22 with WBAL-TV’s “Puppy with a Purpose”, Camden and WBAL-TV’s “11 News Today” morning anchor Jason Newton. Fans will have the chance to meet both guests during the game.

Camden is WBAL-TV’s “Puppy with a Purpose” and future service dog from America’s VetDogs. Once she completes her training, she will be a service dog for a veteran or a first responder. Camden is part of the NBC Today Show’s “Puppy Squad”, with brothers being trained for service in New York, Boston, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. All the dogs will be future guide or service dogs for the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs. You can follow along with Camden’s updates on Instagram @wbaltvpuppy, and the rest of her brothers by following the hashtag #TODAYpuppysquad, and by watching The TODAY Show on WBAL-TV.

Jason Newton is an anchor on WBAL-TV’s “11 News Today”, on from 4:30am-7:00am weekdays, and the host of the public affairs show “11 TV Hill” on Sundays at 11:30am. Jason is originally from Baltimore (a proud alumni of Baltimore City College), and an alumni of the University of Maryland. Jason worked in Salisbury, Maryland and Milwaukee, Wisconsin before returning home and joining WBAL-TV in 2013.

Fans that come out and join us for Bark in the Park Day will get the chance to watch a Baysox team that is home to four of the Top 10 prospects in the Baltimore Orioles system according to MLB.com.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Baysox single game tickets are available online at baysox.com, via phone at 301-464-4865 or in person at the stadium ticket office. The Baysox ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days, until the top of the 7th inning on non-fireworks game days and at the end of the fireworks show on fireworks game days.

To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or register for the all new Baysox Text Insider Club for free by texting the keyword BAYSOX to 50700.

