Banneker-Douglass Museum to celebrate “A Year of Frederick Douglass”

In celebration of the “Year of Frederick Douglass,” the Banneker-Douglass Museum today announced the upcoming opening of their new temporary exhibit, the Douglass Reading Room. This interactive exhibit, guest curated by Greg Morton of Baltimore, will bring to life the writings and living quarters of Frederick Douglass while connecting historical themes with modern day discussions. The exhibit, which opens on June 5, 2018 and runs until February 28, 2019, will host several Douglass Reading Room public programs throughout the year including book readings, art exhibits, and educational workshops.

“As the State of Maryland’s official museum of African American heritage, we are committed to promoting Maryland’s rich African American history and culture and connecting its relevance to modern day,” said Chanel Compton, Director of Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture. “Many of the themes Frederick Douglass explored are still relevant, and we are thrilled to bring his life and legacy alive through our new interactive exhibit, the Douglass Reading Room.”

This exhibit will feature books written by and about Frederick Douglass and other influential African American authors, as well as pieces by noted artists including Elizabeth Catlett and Romare Bearden – providing visitors an interpretation of what Frederick Douglass’ living room would look like if he were alive today.

In early February, Governor Larry Hogan issued a proclamation declaring 2018 as the “Year of Frederick Douglass.” The exhibit is part of the year-long celebration observing the bicentennial anniversary of the birth of this renowned abolitionist and Maryland native. Additional Information on the “Year of Frederick Douglass” can be found by visiting: http://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/fd-home/

Guest Curator Greg Morton is the current owner of 524 S. Dallas Street in Baltimore, Maryland – one of the five homes that Frederick Douglass built as a rental property for African Americans in the 1890s. Morton has restored and styled the home to feature African American and Baltimore art and history, reimagining what the home would look like if Frederick Douglass owned the property today.

Banneker-Douglass Museum is the State of Maryland’s official museum of African American heritage and serves to document, interpret, and promote African American history and culture through exhibitions, programs, and projects in order to improve the understanding and appreciation of America’s rich cultural diversity for all. Banneker-Douglass Museum is a component of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, which is a unit of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives.

Banneker-Douglass Museum will host an opening reception for the exhibit on Saturday June 9, 2018 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. To RSVP, please contact Banneker-Douglass by e-mail [email protected] or by phone 410-216-6180.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB