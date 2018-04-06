Bacon Brothers returning to Annapolis for four shows at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Raul Malo
Thursday, May 24
8pm | $45
Sondre Lerche
Friday, May 25
8pm | $39.50
*ON SALE FRIDAY, 3/30 @ 12pm
Chris Duarte
Friday, June 1
8pm | $23.50
Matthew Sweet
Thursday, June 14
8pm | $29.50
I’m With Her featuring Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan
Monday, July 9
8pm | $45
The Bacon Brothers
Friday & Saturday, August 3 & 4
6:30pm & 9:30 | $49.50
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
Tuesday, August 7
8pm | $47.50
Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live
Tuesday, September 4
8pm | $49.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
04/06 + 07 The Subdudes
04/08 Billy Price Band feat. Special Guest Johnny Rawls *All Ages Matinee
04/08 David Wilcox & Carrie Newcomer
04/08 Rams Head Presents Art Garfunkel at St. John’s College
04/09 Dave Davies of The Kinks
04/10 Christopher Cross
04/11 Band of Friends: A Celebration of Rory Gallagher feat. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy & Ted McKEnna
04/12 Keller Williams
04/13 Tommy Castro
04/14 David Benoit & Marc Antoine
04/15 Here Come The Mummies
04/16 Richie Kotzen w. Harrison Cofer
04/17 Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea w. Fortunate Ones
04/18 Janiva Magness
04/19 Average White Band
04/20 Los Lobos
04/21 Hayley Orrantia w. Brennley Brown *All Ages Matinee
04/21 John Popper of Blues Traveler
04/22 Hawktail: F/K/A/ Hass, Kowert & Tice *All Ages Matinee
04/22 Delta Rae w. Liz Longley
04/23 Todd Snider w. Rory Carroll
04/24 We Banjo 3
04/25 Lindi Ortega w. Hugh Masterson
04/26 Iron Butterfly
04/27 KICK: The INXS Experience
04/27 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall
04/28 Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute *All Ages Matinee
04/28 JOSEPH w. Becca Mancari
04/29 Judy Collins
