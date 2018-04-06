Bacon Brothers returning to Annapolis for four shows at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Raul Malo

Thursday, May 24

8pm | $45

Sondre Lerche

Friday, May 25

8pm | $39.50

*ON SALE FRIDAY, 3/30 @ 12pm

Chris Duarte

Friday, June 1

8pm | $23.50

Matthew Sweet

Thursday, June 14

8pm | $29.50

I’m With Her featuring Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan

Monday, July 9

8pm | $45

The Bacon Brothers

Friday & Saturday, August 3 & 4

6:30pm & 9:30 | $49.50

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

Tuesday, August 7

8pm | $47.50

Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live

Tuesday, September 4

8pm | $49.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

04/06 + 07 The Subdudes

04/08 Billy Price Band feat. Special Guest Johnny Rawls *All Ages Matinee

04/08 David Wilcox & Carrie Newcomer

04/08 Rams Head Presents Art Garfunkel at St. John’s College

04/09 Dave Davies of The Kinks

04/10 Christopher Cross

04/11 Band of Friends: A Celebration of Rory Gallagher feat. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy & Ted McKEnna

04/12 Keller Williams

04/13 Tommy Castro

04/14 David Benoit & Marc Antoine

04/15 Here Come The Mummies

04/16 Richie Kotzen w. Harrison Cofer

04/17 Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea w. Fortunate Ones

04/18 Janiva Magness

04/19 Average White Band

04/20 Los Lobos

04/21 Hayley Orrantia w. Brennley Brown *All Ages Matinee

04/21 John Popper of Blues Traveler

04/22 Hawktail: F/K/A/ Hass, Kowert & Tice *All Ages Matinee

04/22 Delta Rae w. Liz Longley

04/23 Todd Snider w. Rory Carroll

04/24 We Banjo 3

04/25 Lindi Ortega w. Hugh Masterson

04/26 Iron Butterfly

04/27 KICK: The INXS Experience

04/27 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall

04/28 Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute *All Ages Matinee

04/28 JOSEPH w. Becca Mancari

04/29 Judy Collins

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

