Arvin Vohra: Time to End the Income Tax? (Guest Column)

Did you know that cutting government spending to 1992 levels would allow us to end the income tax?

The second best part of that is that we would have more of our own money to spend how we wanted. We could spend that money on education, charity, arts, or leisure. Instead of having half of our paychecks stolen to fund unstrategic wars and the welfare state, we’d have more money to spend how we wanted.

But the best part of ending the income tax is that the federal government would have less money to spend on its damaging and counterproductive programs. It would mean dismantling most of the welfare state, ending the drug war, and bringing the troops home.

Imagine what ending welfare would mean for personal responsibility. Without welfare encouraging people to have kids they can’t afford, people would have every incentive to lead responsible, useful lives. Those who have been led down a path of welfare parasitism would instead be guided down a path of responsibility and productivity.

Imagine how ending the drug war would reduce violence. With drugs completely legalized, drug businesses would no longer have to settle disputes with violence. Imagine if drug buyers and sellers could settle disputes by calling their credit card companies, instead of resorting to violence. The vast majority of drug related violence would vanish. No more innocent bystanders or involved businesspeople would face physical harm.

How about defunding military overreach? Instead of being tricked into morally dubious military “service”, young men and women would have the incentive and opportunity to pursue productive, useful free market jobs. Instead of learning to kill and destroy in the name of some ill-considered foreign policy, they could learn to create and sell in ways that bring individuals in different nations together. They could learn to make trade, not war. Instead of producing morally and psychologically damaged military veterans, we could be producing successful and creative innovators and entrepreneurs.

Ending the income tax will also bring more useful immigration to America, as we attract hard working entrepreneurs, rather than welfare parasites. With no welfare, the only people who would want to come to America would be those that sought opportunity, not welfare.

If elected, I will sponsor legislation to drastically cut government spending, and end the federal income tax.