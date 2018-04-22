Arundel Lodge issues statement on fatal fire at one of their rehabilitation residences

The following statement was issued by Arundel Lodge about the fatal fire last night at one of their residential rehab homes.

Last night, on Saturday, April 21, 2018, a fire broke out in a Severn house which serves as one of 32 Residential Rehabilitation homes operated by Arundel Lodge. Arundel Lodge provides mental health and substance use treatment to more than 3,000 individuals every year. Witnesses say that fire alarms in the home went off, and several people were safely evacuated. Three individuals died in the fire.

Arundel Lodge will work with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to investigate the fire. Arundel Lodge is also working with police to alert the families of their clients and staff member.

Executive Director Mike Drummond said, “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and grateful to the Anne Arundel County Crisis Response Team for their quick response. This is the first incident of this kind in the over 40 years of Arundel Lodge’s service to the community, and we are absolutely devastated. This is an incredibly difficult day for all of us and we will be providing support to family, friends and staff as we all process this tragedy.”