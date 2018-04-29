Artists Without Limits now on display at Arundel Center in Annapolis

The Anne Arundel County Commission on Disability Issues (CODI), and The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County announced the opening of the 2018 Artists Without Limits Art Exhibit. The exhibit is now on display in the Arundel Center lobby located at 44 Calvert Street, Annapolis, and will run from now until June 2, 2018. The show features artwork from Anne Arundel County residents of all ages with disabilities. Twenty-one artists have contributed thirty-two pieces of art to display this year. The opening night reception was held April 19, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. in the Arundel Center Lobby and the County Council Chambers. The event included the presentation of Executive Citations and County Council Citations to all of the artists.

This is year marks the seventh annual Artists Without Limits Art Exhibit. County Executive Steve Schuh stated, “I am so proud of each artist that contributed to the show this year, and I am honored to have the privilege of admiring their artwork each year.”

The exhibit is presented by CODI and The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. Vicki Callahan, the Chair of CODI, stated, “Each of the artists have put their heart and soul into this art show and I am grateful to be part of it. This art show truly gives each individual a voice and hopefully it may change the perception of individuals with disabilities.”

April Nyman, Executive Director of The Arts Council, stated, “This is the seventh year we’ve had the opportunity to partner with the Commission on Disability Issues on this exciting art exhibit. As jurors for the exhibit, we are always so impressed with the quality of the artwork submitted. It’s great that we can give this kind of exposure to artists with disabilities.”

For more information about CODI, call 410-222-4383, or online at http://www.aacounty.org/boards-and-commissions/CODI/, or via TTY using Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

For more information on The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County visit http://www.acaac.org/

