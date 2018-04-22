Arnold teen dies after being hit by truck. Arnold man charged with manslaughter

On April 22, 2018 at approximately 3:21 p.m. officers responded to a pedestrian struck on Andrew Hill Road & Bay Green Drive in Arnold. Investigation revealed a Chevrolet work van was westbound on Bay Green Drive when it drove off the road at the intersection and struck a child walking on the sidewalk with his mother and brother. The van then continued thru the grass before running off the road striking a tree.

The pedestrian was flown to the Johns Hopkins Children’s center where he later died of his injuries. The driver of the van was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries and a toxicology screening is pending results.

The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be reckless driving, and failing to remain in a single lane. After consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney, the driver was arrested and charged on a statement of charges with criminally negligent manslaughter, grossly negligent manslaughter, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Investigators may apply for additional charges pending toxicology results.

Driver:

Michael Blair Gauthier | 38 | 400 Block of Golf Course Court | Arnold, MD

Pedestrian:

Matthew Murphy | 13 | 400 Block of Shore Drive | Arnold, MD

