Arnold man arrested on child pornography charges

An Anne Arundel County man was arrested and charged this morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Edward William Weekley, 25, of Arnold, Md. He is charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography. Weekley was arrested at his residence without incident at approximately 8 a.m. this morning. He is currently awaiting an appearance before a court commissioner.

In November 2017, an investigator from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit was conducting an online investigation involving the distribution and possession of child pornography. The investigator downloaded child pornography, which was distributed via the Internet. Further investigation led to Weekley’s residence.

This morning, the Maryland State Police served a search warrant at the identified residence accompanied by law enforcement personnel from Homeland Security & Investigations and Anne Arundel County Police. A preliminary forensic review of Edward Weekley’s electronic devices indicated they held child pornography files. Edward Weekley was arrested at his residence without incident.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

