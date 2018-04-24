Appaloosa Music Festival Announces Headliners Along with 50% OFF Early Bird Discount

LABOR DAY WEEKEND AUG. 31-SEPT. 2

Appaloosa Music Festival is quickly becoming the DC Areas Roots Music Camping Festival. Located just 60 miles west of DC Appaloosa features the rising stars in Bluegrass, Americana, Celtic and Roots Music.

The initial headliner release includes Americana faves Mandolin Orange, DCs homegrown Scythian, Town Mountain, Six-String Soldiers Army String Band with more to come.

Early Bird Discount of 50% OFF ends in 1 Week. There is a 10% Military Discount

The festival features VIP options, general admission tickets, free entry for kids 12 & under along with free with free music workshops and facepainting and kids zone. And most importantly, for the adults, there will be a beer garden featuring craft beer and local Virginia wine.

Visit www.appaloosafestival.com to get your tickets for 50% OFF!

