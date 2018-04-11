Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show around the corner

he three-day he three-day Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show opens Friday, April 20th at 10:00AM. This year in addition to nearly one hundred sailboats, exhibitors will demonstrate small boats and water toys including small personal and teaching sailboats, kayaks, stand up paddle boards, easy kayak docking and launching platforms, electric motors, and more. Annapolitans may observe the demos in Ego Alley from outside the show.

“Annapolis and sailboat shows go together like ham and eggs or peanut butter and jelly. Not only was the in-water sailboat show invented in Annapolis in 1970 but we are now the only two remaining all-sail boat shows in the country,” said Paul Jacobs, president of the Annapolis Boat Shows.

“Like the iconic internationally acclaimed fall shows, the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show creates a focus on the sailing lifestyle, the sport of sailing, sailboats large and small, and all the gear and accessories that come along with each,” Jacobs said. “The spring version is smaller and more intimate than the fall show but still provides a healthy selection of new and brokerage boats including catamarans, monohulls, family cruisers, daysailers, and blue water sailboats.”

In addition to sailboats, show goers can shop from a vast display of boating products and services. There are the latest in navigational equipment, high-tech electronics, inflatables, boating accessories, clothing, sailing gear, and related services such as boating clubs, charter companies, insurance firms, and lending institutions.

“We work hard to bring new people into the lifestyle or sport of boating through our various educational programs and workshops. We see it as our mission to encourage the growth of sailing whenever an opportunity presents itself,” said Jacobs. The Annapolis Boat Shows is always designing new programs to attract more boaters to the lifestyle and to Annapolis. This year’s features include:

Entertainment Plaza provides music and drink tastings.

First Sail Workshop provides lessons for beginning sailors.

Cruisers University is a one-to four-day program that prepares cruisers to live aboard a boat and begin their boating adventures with confidence.

Annapolis Junior Keelboat Regatta , on April 21, brings together seven high school sailing teams to race off the docks of the show.

Valuable Door Prizes include an inflatable Caribe stand up paddle board valued at $900; Maui Jim sunglasses valued at $215; CrewWatcher – An app-based crew overboard alarm system valued at $180; and, two nylon double braided dock lines valued at $90 each. include an inflatable Caribevalued at $900; Maui Jim sunglasses valued at $215; CrewWatcher – An app-based crew overboard alarm system valued at $180; and, two nylon double braided dock lines valued at $90 each.

Sailboat Show 2018 Poster by Patrick Sweeney available only for sale at show.

Chesapeake Bay vistas, and historic landmarks, there is nothing like a weekend at a boat show while also experiencing the ambiance and history that is Annapolis,” Jacobs added. “Every boater knows the call of Annapolis; home to the blue crab, skipjack, and some of the best cruising in the boating world. Known as one of the most beautiful towns in America with its cobblestone streets,vistas, and historic landmarks, there is nothing like a weekend at a boat show while also experiencing the ambiance and history that is Annapolis,” Jacobs added.

For more information see the digital 2018 Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show Guide on our website at AnnapolisBoatShows.com

