Annapolis Police Department announces scholarships for City residents

In honor of the Annapolis Police Department’s 150th Anniversary in 2017 they have proudly launched their Scholarship Program. The Annapolis Police Department recognizes the importance of higher education and we will be awarding two $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors with financial need who seek to attend an accredited college.

The Scholarship Program was established with the goal of assisting current graduating seniors residing in the City of Annapolis. The Department works with local schools and community organizations to identify students who need financial aid to attend college. The scholarship criteria and application is posted at www.annapolis.gov/police.

Papa John’s Pizza is assisting with raising money for the fund. Local Papa John’s Pizza locations at 115 Hillsmere Drive, 2625 Housley Drive, and 1578 Whitehall Road are offering customers a promo code good for 30% off regular menu prices and then they donate 10% of the order to the Annapolis Police Scholarship Fund. The promo code APDSCHOLAR40 must be used to obtain the discount and trigger the donation. The promo code can be used online at papajohns.com or through their mobile app, Papa John’s Pizza. The promo code can be used any time throughout 2018.

Donations can also be made to the Scholarship Fund by sending a check to the Annapolis Police Scholarship Fund at the Annapolis Police Department, 199 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401. All donations are tax deductible. If you have any questions about this program please contact Lieutenant Kevin Krauss at 410-268-9000 ext. 7255 or [email protected].

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB