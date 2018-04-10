Annapolis Police arrest two 16-year old teens with loaded handguns

Yesterday at 4pm, Annapolis Police Detectives were in the area of Bens Drive conducting follow ups to recent investigations when they came into contact with Keijuan Colbert, 16, of Annapolis.

Colbert was found to be carrying a loaded handgun in his waistband. Colbert was arrested and charged as an adult with illegal possession of the handgun and possession of a handgun by a minor.

At the same time Colbert was being arrested detectives in the same area stopped William Herold, 16, of Annapolis. Herold had a loaded handgun concealed at his ankle. Herold was arrested and also charged as an adult with illegal possession of the handgun and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Both Colbert and Herold are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB