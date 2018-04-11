Annapolis Arts District hopes to be re-designated

This summer the Annapolis Arts District turns 10 years old. This area has grown over the past 10 years hosting events, opening up of new galleries and other artistic and creative businesses have followed. Every 10 years every arts districts in the state of Maryland must be re-designated as an Arts District to maintain recognition and benefits from the State of Maryland. Artists in Maryland arts districts may qualify for Maryland income tax deductions. Businesses in the arts district may qualify for amusement tax deductions and property owners rehabbing a property for an arts use may qualify for a property tax credit if the property is reassessed higher due to the rehab. The Annapolis Arts District has more information of these programs on their website at This summer the Annapolis Arts District turns 10 years old. This area has grown over the past 10 years hosting events, opening up of new galleries and other artistic and creative businesses have followed. Every 10 years every arts districts in the state of Maryland must be re-designated as an Arts District to maintain recognition and benefits from the State of Maryland. Artists in Maryland arts districts may qualify for Maryland income tax deductions. Businesses in the arts district may qualify for amusement tax deductions and property owners rehabbing a property for an arts use may qualify for a property tax credit if the property is reassessed higher due to the rehab. The Annapolis Arts District has more information of these programs on their website at www.annapolisartsdistrict.org

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and the Bates Legacy Center. Popular events in or near the Annapolis Arts District include the Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Annapolis Film Festival, Maryland Day, Memorial Day Parade, First Sunday Arts Festivals, Annapolis Color Run, Dinner Under the Stars, Labor Day Parade, Small Business Saturday, Midnight Madness and New Year’s Eve fireworks behind Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. The Annapolis Arts District is currently preparing to apply for re-designation. The areas of the Annapolis Arts District include Inner West Street, parts of the Clay Street community, Bates Middle School,for the Creative Arts and the Bates Legacy Center. Popular events in or near the Annapolis Arts District include the Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, St. Patrick’s Day Parade,, Maryland Day, Memorial Day Parade, First Sunday Arts Festivals, Annapolis Color Run, Dinner Under the Stars, Labor Day Parade, Small Business Saturday,and New Year’s Eve fireworks behindfor the Creative Arts.

The Annapolis Arts District’s vision is to create a vibrant arts destination for residents and visitors. They do this by marketing the artists, arts organizations, arts related businesses, arts education and other support businesses such as restaurants, hotels and festivals located in or very close to the arts district boundaries. The Annapolis Arts District also advocates for public art and additional support within its geographic area. While being respectful of the local cultural history and working in a spirit that shows collaboration and inclusion to create a vibrant community. All of this helps them drive the economy through arts and culture and to be respectful of the community at large.

After submission of the application the State of Maryland will review the application an make an announcement in the summer on the re-certification.

The Annapolis Arts District is hosting a community meeting for you to learn more and answer questions or concerns. Copies of the application will also be available to review during this time. The public meeting isApril 13 at 10:30am at the Annapolis Collection Gallery located at 55 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS