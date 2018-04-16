Animals in Anne Arundel get a break with new legislation aimed to protect them

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, along with Councilman John Grasso,recently signed Bill No. 8-18, which improves food and water requirements for County pets.

“We need to ensure we have an effective framework in place to protect Anne Arundel County pets,” said Schuh. “This legislation sends a powerful message that not only do we want our County to be the best place to live for our citizens, but also for our four-legged friends.”

Bill 8-18, sponsored by Councilman John Grasso, modifies food and water requirements for animals. The reform works to prevent pet starvation and dehydration by mandating animals should have access to food and water in secure containers that prevent tipping.

The signing took place at Anne Arundel County Animal Control, an agency of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Animal Control is responsible for enforcing local and state animal protection laws, responding to animal-related complaints, conducting investigations regarding animal cruelty, investigating public safety concerns pertaining to animals and providing temporary housing for animals for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, for the adoption of animals.

