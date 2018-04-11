“Herrmann
“2018

After 3 months, police arrest Crofton teen in armed robbery of 7-Eleven

| April 11, 2018
Rams Head
 Nicholas Edward Bukoski | 19 |2500 Block Ayr Court, Crofton MD

Nicholas Edward Bukoski | 19 |2500 Block Ayr Court, Crofton MD

On January 11, 2018 at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a commercial robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 1044 Route 3 in Gambrills. A male entered the business, displayed a knife and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect fled from the area toward the northbound side of Route 3. Officers searched the area with the assistance of the police K9 unit however were unable to locate the suspect. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

 

 Through investigative efforts, detectives were able to develop a suspect in this robbery. A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence and he was taken into custody. The suspect has been charged with armed robbery and related offenses. He is currently being held on no bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Arrested:

 Nicholas Edward Bukoski | 19 |2500 Block Ayr Court, Crofton MD

 

Severn Bank
 

Source :

AACoPD

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»