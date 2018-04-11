After 3 months, police arrest Crofton teen in armed robbery of 7-Eleven

On January 11, 2018 at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a commercial robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 1044 Route 3 in Gambrills. A male entered the business, displayed a knife and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect fled from the area toward the northbound side of Route 3. Officers searched the area with the assistance of the police K9 unit however were unable to locate the suspect. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Through investigative efforts, detectives were able to develop a suspect in this robbery. A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence and he was taken into custody. The suspect has been charged with armed robbery and related offenses. He is currently being held on no bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Arrested:

Nicholas Edward Bukoski | 19 |2500 Block Ayr Court, Crofton MD

Source : AACoPD

