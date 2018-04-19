Action Annapolis to sponsor election forum for District 30/30A General Assembly candidates

To prepare area residents for the Anne Arundel County primary election on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, Action Annapolis is sponsoring the only candidate forum with District 30 candidates from both the Democratic and Republican parties. The town hall meeting, in partnership with the Eastport Civic Association and Harbor House/Eastport Terrace Residents’ Association, will be held on Wednesday, May 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Eastport Community Center gym, 1014 President Street.

Candidates confirmed as attending are:

For State Senate District 30; Sarah Elfreth (D) and Chrissy Holt (D). For Delegates District 30A; Aron Axe (D), B. Darren Burns (R), Speaker Mike Busch (D), Alice Cain (D), Doug Rathel (R), Mary Reese (D), and Bob O’Shea (R) The Rev. Carletta Allen, Pastor, Asbury United Methodist Church will serve as moderator.

Candidates will be asked questions that have been previously submitted by diverse community leaders. The floor will be then opened for questions from the audience.

Action Annapolis is a non-partisan grassroots organization formed after the Women’s March in January, 2017 to encourage voter engagement. The mission is to bring candidates into all communities in order to inform and energize voters.

The Action Annapolis Website offers voters the opportunity to compare primary election candidates running at the county, state and federal levels in District 30. Visit www.actionannapolis.com and click on Who’s Who on Your Ballot to view videos and interviews with each candidate.

