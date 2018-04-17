AAMC to open new surgery centers in 2019

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) is partnering with Surgical Care Affiliates, LLC. (SCA), to open two new surgery centers next year. SCA is a leader in the outpatient surgery industry and part of Optum, a technology-enabled health services and innovation company.

The AAMC Surgery Center in Pasadena will offer orthopedic and gynecological procedures and is scheduled to open in January 2019. The Annapolis location, which is expected to open in April 2019, also will provide orthopedic procedures with a focus on total joint replacement and spine care. Both centers will offer outpatient surgery at convenient locations.

“Our new surgery centers are an extension of Anne Arundel Medical Center’s high-quality, cost-effective care options to best serve the people in our region,” said Steve Clarke, vice president for Ambulatory Services and Network Development at AAMC. “Patients can expect our same patient-centered care, with the ease and accessibility of outpatient procedures.”

AAMC chose SCA as its strategic partner to build and operate the two facilities because of its extensive expertise in this area.

“We are partnering with Anne Arundel Medical Center to bring quality, cost-effective outpatient surgical care to residents in Annapolis, Pasadena and the surrounding communities,” said Kristine Lowther, SCA vice president of operations. “We look forward to expanding outpatient total joint replacement and spine surgery in Maryland and helping AAMC care for more patients in high-quality surgery centers.”

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS