AAMC earns LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Top Performer from Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation has recognized Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) as a “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Top Performer.” The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization.

AAMC earned the distinction for its LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices in four categories: patient-centered care, patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and community and patient engagement.

“We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to an equitable, inclusive environment for both our patients and our workforce,” said Maulik Joshi, executive vice president of integrated care delivery and chief operating officer at AAMC. “We are constantly working to identify opportunities to create a more inclusive culture, and this designation is a testament to our efforts.”

As part of its efforts, in 2016, AAMC launched its Health Equity Task Force (HETF). The diverse and multi-disciplinary group is dedicated to eliminating health disparities in the community, and strengthening AAMC’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

AAMC’s LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Top Performer designation is reported in the 11th edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). A record 626 healthcare facilities actively participated in the 2018 HEI survey. Among the HEI participants, 95 earned a “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Top Performer” designation.

“With some of our biggest battles still ahead of us, it is crucial that institutions continue to demonstrate that the march toward full equality is not slowing down,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “The 626 participants in this year’s HEI continue this march in partnership with the LGBTQ community. For the past decade, the HEI has been the roadmap to closing the gap in ensuring equal care to LGBTQ patients and their families, and we urge every healthcare facility to join us in this continuing effort to provide inclusive care to all.”

