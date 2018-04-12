AACC’s Asst Director of Admissions receives national honor

Cassandra Moore, Assistant Director of Admissions and Enrollment Development at AACC, recently was recognized with the 2018 Thomas A. Bliger award. Given by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO), the award recognizes members who exemplify leadership and service within the organization.

Moore, who has been with Anne Arundel Community College for 15 years, said receiving the honor is a reflection of the college.

“I’m humbled and grateful for this honor,” she said. “I also want to thank the admissions office staff and colleagues who I work with who work really hard to ensure that we assist every student at this college. This is a hard working group!”

She says her participation in AACRAO also has broadened her understanding of the profession and how people conduct the business of admissions and enrollment at other colleges.

Moore has worked across every collegiate level of admissions, including undergraduate, graduate and community colleges, and is a strong proponent of empowering first-generation students. As part of the Integrated Community Stakeholders Team at Northeast High School in Pasadena, Moore offers informational presentations on college readiness for students and their parents.

“Cassandra does extraordinary work, particularly with the (parents and students at) Northeast High School where she does creative presentations. Her presentations are her trademark at AACC,” said Thomas McGinn, director of Admissions and Enrollment. “This award is a testament to her work ethic and dedication to higher education. Cassandra always jumps with both feet in no matter what she takes on.”

Moore also is a 2016 recipient of A Tribute to Women of Color Service to Youth award, the 2015 recipient of the Minority Access, Incorporated Role Model Award for Recruitment and the 2012 winner of the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce Education in Excellence Award. She received her AACRAO award at the group’s 104th annual meeting in Orlando, Fla., in March.

