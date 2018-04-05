5th Annual Lifeline 100 scheduled for October

Please join Anne Arundel County Executive, Steven R. Schuh, Anne Arundel Department of Recreation & Parks, Anne Arundel County Police and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (BikeAAA) on October 7, 2018 for the fifth annual Lifeline 100 Century Ride and Make Health Happen Community Health Fair.

This year will mark the 5th Anniversary of the Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 bicycle event! What began to showcase Anne Arundel County’s scenic trails and roadways, and spotlight cycling awareness, safety and its benefits, has grown every year into a celebrated annual event drawing hundreds of cyclists of all ages and abilities and supporters from around the Mid-Atlantic.

In 2017 new records were set as 861 riders participated, over 100 volunteers helped, and more than 30 sponsors provided support. Over the past four years the Lifeline 100 has generated $93,000 in proceeds for local non-profit beneficiaries.

The 2018 Lifeline 100 will be on Sunday, October 7th . We will again offer 100 and 65 mile scenic routes with views of the Severn River, Chesapeake Bay, historic Annapolis and more. The 30 and 15 mile flat, paved trail routes are great for riders of all ages and abilities including families, adaptive bikes and people with special needs who can register at a 2 for 1 rate with their accompanying rider.

County Executive Steve Schuh said “the Lifeline 100 exemplifies the power of partnership by county agencies and non-profits, and I urge all citizens come join us for this award winning event at Kinder Farm Park.”

The free Children’s Bike Rodeo provided by County police Bike Patrol will return on October 7 from 12:30 to 2:30 for a fun family experience. The Bike Rodeo is for children ages 4 – 10 and will include a short bike safety check, helmet instruction and safe riding tips followed by a kids’ obstacle riding course that includes turns, stops and crossings. Reserve your free time slot at www.lifeline100.com

Proceeds support local non-profits including Anne Arundel Crisis Response System, Recreation Deeds for Special Needs and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County.

The Lifeline 100 is for riders of all ages and abilities. Riders with special needs and their accompanying rider are eligible for a special 2 for 1 registration fee thanks to our generous Ride Leader Sponsor, Prophasys. Please email requests to [email protected]

Earlybird registration rates are available until June 1. For full event details and registration information please visit www.lifeline100.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports