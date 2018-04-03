3rd Annual Walk The Walk Foundation walk scheduled for May 10th

Walk the Walk Foundation (WTWF) invites the community to join them in making a positive difference in the lives of Anne Arundel county’s children in need by participating in The Walk, a fundraising and awareness event at the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre on Thursday, May 10th, from 6-8 p.m. Registration is now open at www.wtwf.org for individuals and teams. Participation is free. Fundraising and donations are encouraged.

The Walk helps WTWF reach the youngest members of our community who face poverty on a daily basis. Founded in 2005, the Foundation has been striving to improve the lives of youth through providing gifts at Christmas, backpacks filled with school supplies, and diapers for babies. The organization has grown from reaching a small group of children during the holiday season to meeting needs year-round. Partnering with Anne Arundel Country Department of Social Services, local faith and community groups, and other organizations committed to outreach allows Walk the Walk Foundation to meet more needs every year.

“Many families have unmet needs beyond the services our agency provides,” said Carnitra White, Director of the Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services. “Community-based organizations like Walk the Walk do an excellent job filling these gaps. They are a valued partner in our efforts to build stronger, safer, and more self-sufficient families and adults.”

This year’s event will feature a mileplus walk, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and small bites provided by Towne Centre restaurants and more. Prizes and incentives are offered to participants, including a t-shirt for individuals raising a minimum of $50 and an escape experience at the Mission Escape Rooms in Waugh Chapel for the individual that raises the most money for The Walk. Individuals bringing diaper donations for our baby pantries are automatically entered for a door prize.

This past Christmas, Walk the Walk hosted a holiday drive that provided gifts for more than 1400 children, and in the fall nearly 800 children received backpacks filled with school supplies. Since taking on the responsibility of supporting nine local emergency baby pantries last year, WTWF has donated more than 10,000 diapers to help keep babies clean and healthy.

The Walk will begin and conclude in the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre’s center island. For the first time this year, the event is FREE to attend. However, fundraising and donations are highly encouraged and needed to help us continue our outreach programs. Registrants can participate as an individual or as the member of a team.

Greenberg Gibbons (management company of the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre) and several merchants have teamed up with the foundation to sponsor the event, donate proceeds as well as event incentives, and host event activities. WTWF thanks our top event sponsors for supporting both the foundation and the community: Labbe Family Orthodontics (The Walk’s Title Sponsor), Superior Paving Corp., Wood Plus Floors, Reliable Contracting Co. Inc., Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, and The Village at Waugh Chapel.

Walk the Walk Foundation is a Maryland based 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on benefiting local children in need. We partner with professionals, volunteers, donors, and other nonprofits whose focus fits our mission of creating a cycle of giving within the community.

