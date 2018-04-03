3 teenage escapees from Baltimore picked up along I-97, by MSP Trooper

On April 9, 2018 at approximately 2:45pm, Trooper First Class Milich was operating his unmarked police vehicle on southbound Interstate 97 in the area of Route 32 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

At that time, Trooper First Class Milich observed three juveniles walking on the highway at that location. He made contact with the juveniles in attempt to relay them to a safe location off the highway.

Through investigation, Trooper First Class Milich learned that all three juveniles had escaped from the Board of Child Care in Baltimore, Maryland.

The three juveniles, a 17 year old male from Windsor Mill, Maryland and two 16 year old females from Milford Mill, Maryland were confirmed missing from the child care facility and transported to the Annapolis Barrack. The three juveniles were charged with 2nd degree escape and giving false information to a police officer. The three juveniles were transported back to the Board of Child Care in Baltimore, Maryland.

