2 Hanover women arrested for prostitution

During the month of April 2018, the Criminal Investigation’s Vice Unit received complaints regarding possible prostitution activity occurring in an apartment in the 1600 block of Hardwick Court in Hanover. With that information, detectives initiated an investigation and discovered an internet website advertisement offering massage services with two females.

On April 20, 2018, detectives contacted the phone number on the advertisement and set up an appointment and were directed to the apartment. Once in the apartment, a detective acting in an undercover capacity received a solicitation of sexual acts for money from both the suspects. Both suspects were arrested and charged with prostitution related offenses.

Suspects/arrested:

Chanyapak Luangiun | 37 | 1600 block of Hardwick Court | Hanover, MD

Sirakan Kavilo | 35 | 1600 block of Hardwick Court | Hanover, MD

Source : AACoPD

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB