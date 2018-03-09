Yup, you too can volunteer

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

AACO Feeding Pets in Need

Anne Arundel County Feeding Pets in Need collects and provides pet food and supplies to food banks, food pantries, and homeless shelters to help reduce hunger of pets that belong to homeless and the less fortunate in our communities. Donations are accepted at various locations in Anne Arundel County. For more information, email –[email protected]. Also see Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/feedingpetsinneed/.

Annapolis Film Festival, March 22-25, 2018

There are a variety of positions and needs to make the Festival run smoothly and we count on volunteer commitment and support to make the Film Festival a success! Over 300 volunteers made the film festival happen last year. If you are interested in assisting with box office, venue management, line wrangling, operations, AV, hospitality, transportation or other needs let us know! Any volunteer who completes one shift or more will receive a special Volunteer Pass which allows the volunteer into unlimited screenings via the “stand-by” line, space available (excluding the Opening Night screening)! Each volunteer will be given and AFF t-shirt and will be asked to wear black pants so that everyone looks uniform. All volunteers are also invited to a special volunteer Thank You Party soon after the close of the film festival! For more information and to sign up, see the web site at: http://annapolisfilmfestival.com/support/volunteer/. Our Sign Up Genius that lists available work slots and jobs goes live on March 5th! Be one of first to sign up and get a coveted spot. Thank you, we couldn’t do this without your help! Questions? Contact [email protected].

Boys and Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (BGCAA)

STEM Mentors, age 14 and up, are needed every Thursday from Mar.1 through May 24, 2018 from 5 – 6 p.m., at 1710 Meade Village Circle, Severn, MD 21144. For more information and to sign up, visit The Volunteer Center web site atwww.aacvc.org/calendar.

BGCAA is a non-profit organization consisting of five clubs (three in Annapolis, and one each in Pasadena and Meade Village). Our mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. We strive to help all members stay on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, while demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle. The Club is a safe place for youth come to come after school to receive tutoring, computer education, sports training, homework help, and mentoring. Volunteers are needed as tutors, mentors, assistants in computer labs, arts & crafts, sports coaching, and as administrative help in the office. For more information on volunteer opportunities or to request an application, please contact Matt Kountz at [email protected] or call 410-263-2542.

Chrysalis House

Chrysalis House, Inc. is currently recruiting volunteers. If you are willing to spare a few hours a week or a month, we would like to hear from you. If you are 18 years or older, you can play a role in our vision to assist more drug and alcohol recovering women and their children. You must be drug and alcohol free and be willing to sign a statement of confidentiality. In addition, all volunteers are required to pass a criminal background check. We are currently in need of the following types of volunteers: Daycare Assistance, Board Member, Clerical Assistance, Group Facilitators (Computer, Employment, & GED Skills), Grounds Keeping, Gardening, Landscaping, and Building maintenance and upkeep. If interested in volunteering at Chrysalis House, please fill out our Volunteer Application (download from –http://www.chrysalishouses.org/work-with-us) and email it to [email protected]

Hospice of The Chesapeake

The Hospice is seeking volunteers for a variety of patient related and non-patient care activities. Patient related activities include things such as being a listening ear, reading, playing games or other entertainment activities, and staying with a patient to give caregivers a break. Non-patient related activities can include clerical duties, grounds or gardening maintenance, help with special events, and more. Training is provided both online and by additional training for specialized services. Volunteers are asked to make a one-year commitment, provide at least 60 hours of service, and report on visits and phone calls. Questions? Contact Lydia Vincek at [email protected] or 443-837-1508. See web site at www.hospicechesapeake.org/volunteer/becoming-a-volunteer/. Volunteers may also learn more about specific Hospice volunteer opportunities and Express Interest on The Volunteer Center Web site at www.aacvc.org (Click on Volunteers | Browse Organizations | Hospice of the Chesapeake).

Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services, Inc.

The mission of Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services, Inc. (LARS) is to assist individuals in crisis by providing the tools, resources, and skills needed to empower them with confidence and a sense of competence. LARS helps people to solve problems and to become self-sufficient so that stability can be returned to their lives. LARS serves thousands of individuals and/or families each year. Volunteers are needed to help with pantry stocking and delivery, as office assistance, with fundraising including coordinating walks or as a walk sponsor. We are also looking for dedicated individuals to join our Board of Directors. See http://www.laureladvocacy.org/board-and-staff.html for more information on how to apply. To volunteer, fill out the online volunteer form at http://www.laureladvocacy.org/ (click on Get Involved). For more information contact Angelica Christian at [email protected] or 301-776-0442.

Mane Event

Mane Event is a non-profit corporation that gives lessons in horsemanship and horseback riding to children and adults with a wide range of emotional, cognitive and physical disabilities. These therapeutic riding lessons are conducted under the supervision of a PATH International certified instructor. In addition to therapeutic riding, The Center also offers hippotherapy, equine facilitated therapy for riders with specific and prescribed therapy goals. Hippotherapy sessions are led by a licensed physical, occupational or speech therapist. Volunteers are used in certain capacities in both therapeutic riding and hippotherapy to provide assistance to the rider/client and to manage/control the horse. Volunteers are also needed to care for the horses, assist with barn chores, special events and fund-raising. For more information contact Amy Wilcox at[email protected] or 410-662-7858. See website: www.maneeventride.org .

Music 4 More

Saturday March 10 from 7PM-11PM, 10th Anniversary Celebration: Volunteers are needed to work the merchandise booth and assist with the instrument art sales for Music 4 More’s 10th Anniversary Event at the Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge, 175 West St,, Annapolis, MD 21401. There will be performances from Zee Band from the Priddy Music Academy, Paul Pfau and Jimi Haha. Contact Deidra at [email protected] to volunteer. To attend the party and hear some great music, information and tickets sales can be found at – https://whatsuptix.com/events/music-4-more-celebrates-10-years. Music 4 More’s mission is to repair and recycle instruments into public schools and music therapy programs for veterans; for more information see website at: https://music4more.org.

