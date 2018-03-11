Work of Jay Fleming to be featured at Annapolis Maritime Museum in 2018

Annapolis, Maryland – The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park will host local Annapolis photographer, Jay Fleming, in a rotating exhibit in the Museum’s Bay Room and gallery throughout 2018. A reception will be held at the Museum on March 22, from 5:30 to 7:30, to celebrate the art show.

Fleming’s photographs create a visual narrative of the lives of those individuals whose livelihood is directly dependent upon the Chesapeake Bay. His work is comprised of photographs of seasoned watermen, scenic seascapes, weathered workboats and bay bounty — a true and complete depiction of life on the water.

Equal parts informative and aesthetically pleasing, Fleming’s authentic photographs are relevant to the history buff, the biologist, the photography fan, and the Chesapeake Bay lover alike. The exhibit includes pieces from Jay’s book, “Working the Water,” and his forthcoming book, “Island Life.”

All of the artwork is for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. There is free admission to the exhibit during Museum hours.

“Given the subject matter of Jay’s work, we thought that there was no more appropriate a place for an exhibit of his works than the Annapolis Maritime Museum,” said Executive Director, Alice Estrada. “We are thrilled to host this show and consider it a seamless extension of our exhibits.”

Fleming discovered his passion of photography at the young age of 14 upon inheriting a Nikon n90s from his father, former National Geographic photographer Kevin Fleming. He immediately developed an affinity for looking at life through the lens of his camera and what ensued was an exciting photographic journey that would eventually lead him to his career as a professional photographer. Now, at the age of 30, he has an extensive portfolio that is sure to impress local audiences.

