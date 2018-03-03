Winter Storm Riley batters area

Maryland Governor Hogan has declared a state of emergency for the state in the wake of Winter Storm Riley that battered the area yesterday toppling trees, closing roads and bridges, and causing extraordinarily low tides. The storm itself brought sustained winds of 40 MPH with gusts upwards of 60MPH. With the already saturated ground, it was a recipe for problems.

At the height of the strorm, five paddleboarders (claiming they had paddled in similar conditions) were “rescued” by the Natural Resources Police and the Annapolis City Fire Department after having launched in the Severn River up near Severn School in Severna Park. Charges are being considered.

Police were working hand in hand with public works crews in removing trees that had blocked the roadways. The Mayo Peninsula was shut down last night for an extended period after a tree fell across Central Avenue near the American Legion. Forest Drive was down to one outbound lane as another tree blocked the road for Annapolis Neck Peninsula travelers.

BGE is working to restore power to more than 20,000 Anne Arundel County customers who remain without power this morning.

With the weather easing up a bit, homeowners can now safely get out to assess any damages to their homes. Yesterday, we heard reports of shingles flying off roofs, downed trees and gutters, and in some cases, significant damage to the homes from falling trees and limbs.

George Young from DMV Weather had kept our readers advised on the conditions throughout and you can listen to his updates here:

Some images from the area courtesy of Anne Arundel First Alert Facebook Page:

