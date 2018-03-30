Wheelchair bound woman hit by car in Glen Burnie

On March 29, 2018 at approximately 8:25 p.m. officers responded to a pedestrian struck in the 7200 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard (MD-648) in Glen Burnie. Preliminary investigation showed that a Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. As the vehicle approached a green traffic light, the vehicle struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair illegally crossing at the intersection. The pedestrian was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and is in critical but stable condition. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be the failure of the pedestrian to obey the pedestrian signal while crossing the roadway. Neither speed nor alcohol is a contributing factor. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and any charges would be after a review by the States Attorney.

Source : AACoPD

