Watermark to offer free walking tour to celebrate Maryland Day

Celebrate Maryland Day on a complimentary ramble in Annapolis’ Historic District with Annapolis Tours by Watermark. Lifelong Annapolitan and experienced Watermark tour guide Squire Richard Hillman will take guests on a 2-mile journey identifying 100 outdoor memorials throughout downtown. Annapolis Tours by Watermark offers the free event for Four Rivers Heritage Area’s Maryland Day Celebration. Join the “Annapolis in 100 Memorials” tour on Saturday, April 7 at 10:30 am.

Watermark is a proud member of the Four Rivers Heritage Area, the host of the Maryland Day Celebration. The three-day event features dozens of free (or just $1) events at cultural, heritage and environmental locations throughout Anne Arundel County. Heather Skipper, Director of Guide Operations at Watermark says, “We always try to offer a special experience for Four Rivers’ Maryland Day Celebration. This year we debut ‘Annapolis in 100 Memorials’ to the public. More of a ramble through town than a traditional tour, it was specially developed by our creative tour guide Richard Hillman. Known to us as ‘Squire Richard,’ he’ll take guests on a journey from his unique perspective as a lifelong Annapolitan.”

“Annapolis in 100 Memorials” is inspired by a 1997 national conference which brought conservators of outdoor monuments to Annapolis. Copies of the conference brochure – “Pause to Remember” – highlighting 11 local monuments will be shared. Through the intense effort of sophisticated exploration plus a vivid imagination, 100 “memorials” have been identified! Some will surprise you, may likely impress you, could amaze you, or even annoy you! The memorials include artwork by Marion Warren, the Civil Rights Foot Soldiers Memorial, the Wye Oak Scion, Susan Campbell Park, the First Synagogue in Annapolis, Leonard A. Blackshear Walk and so many more.

The tour will begin at Susan Campbell Park at City Dock immediately following the official flag raising ceremony at 10 am. Reservations are not required. Guests should meet Squire Richard at Susan Campbell Park for the tour. For more information about Annapolis Tours by Watermark, visit annapolistours.com.

Enclosed Photos: Annapolis Tours by Watermark’s Squire Richard Hillman is ready to lead a fun walking tour for Four Rivers Heritage Area’s Maryland Day Celebration. Photos Courtesy of Watermark.

