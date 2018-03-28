W.I.S.E Youth Basketball Takes Home Multiple Trophies in Parks and Rec Tournament

Winning In Sports and Education participated in the 3rd annual Inter-County Youth Basketball Championship Tournament, held recently at the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis, Maryland.

Divisions were comprised of three age groups: 6-8-year-olds – lead by Coach Al Brady, 9-11-year-olds – lead by Coach Rod Ross, and 12-14-year-olds – lead by Coach Chris Pautrat.

Teams from Laurel-Howard County, Annapolis, and the Annapolis Stanton Community Center competed in a one-game knockout showdown that resulted in W.I.S.E ‘s teams advancing to the championship game in all of the participating age groups.

The championship games boasted adrenaline-fueled energy and back and forth baskets that made it hard to determine who would be taking home the trophies. In the end, W.I.S.E. coaches Al Brady and Rod Ross led their individual teams to victory, claiming a 12-4 lead over Stanton in the 6-8 division, and a 41-31 win over Stanton in the 9-11 division, respectively.

Unfortunately, the 12-14 W.I.S.E. team didn’t fare as well. While both sides took turns claiming the lead, in the end it was Coach Christopher Beck from the Annapolis Stanton Community Center and his team that earned the trophy by securing a 54-37 win over W.I.S.E. 12-14 division Stanton Center player known as “Pocket” dropped 8 three-pointers, dominating the game by scoring game high 33 points.

W.I.S.E will be hosting a Summer basketball league as well as various Spring 2018 lacrosse camps/clinics.

Winning In Sports and Education (W.I.S.E.) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the enrichment and development of youth through education and sports. This mission is executed by providing fun, competitive, safe activities and events that build skill, confidence, personal and academic achievement – but with a touch of flare, just like the pros. W.I.S.E. can be reached at (410)656-WISE (9473), online at www.winninginsportsandeducation.com or on twitter @winsportsed.

