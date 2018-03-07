Vision Technologies to bring 100 more jobs to Anne Arundel

Vision Technologies, Inc., a national and global systems integrator, is relocating its headquarters in Anne Arundel County and adding 100 new full-time jobs over the next five years to its local workforce. The company, currently located in Glen Burnie, is moving to a newly constructed 31,000 square-foot facility in Hanover. Vision Technologies employs 247 workers in the county with more than 500 full-time employees nationally.

“We appreciate all of the support we have received from the Maryland Department of Commerce and Anne Arundel County as we continue to grow. Anne Arundel County has been a great place to start and grow our company and we are proud of what we have achieved,” said John Shetrone, president and CEO of Vision Technologies. “The support from Maryland Commerce has been proactive and effective in providing funding and support for our expansion. We look forward to the future, our continued growth, and being a great example of success here in Maryland.”

Vision Technologies offers an array of IP centric technologies to include AV, wireless, cyber and physical security, and network infrastructures. The company provides world-class professional services to compliment a broad array of technologies to help customers make buying and implementing technologies easy. Founded in 2000, Vision currently has three offices throughout the country with annual revenues exceeding $120 million. The company was named one of the Top 50 Systems Integrators for 2017 by Systems Contractor News and has been recognized as one of INC. 5000’s fastest growing companies for eight consecutive years.

“Our administration is proud to support Vision Technologies as they move to a new location in Anne Arundel County and add 100 jobs to their growing workforce,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “More and more high-tech companies are expanding in Maryland, which is a testament to our talented workforce and focus on advancing our innovation economy.”

“Vision Technologies is an excellent example of the kind of innovative company that makes up Anne Arundel County’s robust technology ecosystem,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh. “For years their continued growth and proven success has added jobs for our highly-skilled workforce. I am thrilled Vision Technologies continues to expand their footprint in the county and I look forward to their future success in Hanover.”

“Vision Technologies has made a tremendous impact on its community, not only by its continued investment in Maryland, but also by giving back to the community through its support of a number of charitable organizations,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “We are also excited to work with our partners in Anne Arundel County to provide training assistance to the company, which will help hundreds of employees develop new technology skillsets.”

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $300,000 conditional loan through the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund (MEDAAF). Additionally, Maryland Commerce is providing a $20,000 training grant through the Partnership for Workforce Quality (PWQ) program, and Anne Arundel County is providing a $30,000 training grant to help grow Vision Technologies’ current workforce. The company is also eligible for various tax credits including the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit.

The PWQ program was established in 1989 to invest in workforce training, particularly in the manufacturing and technology fields. After not receiving funding for a number of years, the program was recapitalized with $1 million in Maryland Commerce’s FY2018 budget and was part of Governor Larry Hogan’s 2017 Maryland Jobs Initiative.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS