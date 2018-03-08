Upgrade to County grants management to save $375K per year

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh announced that the County will upgrade its grants management system with new technology, saving more than $375,000 annually.

“This grants system upgrade is another demonstration of our commitment to deploying new technology to make Anne Arundel County government more efficient and effective,” said Schuh.

Each year, Anne Arundel County’s departments and offices handle $47.8 million in operating and capital grants from federal, state, local and private sources. County employees handle grants management along with their other job duties. By standardizing and modernizing the process throughout county government, we will improve grant performance and improve the use of tax dollars. This new technology’s anticipated result will increase the number of grants, increase dollar amount of grants and increase collaboration when seeking grants the County needs to serve its residents.

The County has entered into a contract with cCivis, Inc. to provide grants management software to standardize grants management throughout County government. Founded in 2000, cCivis, Inc.’s mission is to transform and simplify the entire grant funding process. The County will provide software and training that will standardize the way County departments research, apply for, and file grant reports.

According to the Budget Office, approximately 80% of grants are from the same sources each year. Automated strategic research will identify more grants by forecasting grant potential. cCivis software will assist the County by offering a user platform from which grants will be selected strategically to improve the quality of life for residents of Anne Arundel County.

Sandy Smolnicky, Anne Arundel County Grants Officer, will spearhead the initiative with the support of a team of Grant Liaisons from every Office and County department.

“Our goal is to help reduce the heavy paper-laden workload associated with the grants process through automation, standardization and increased efficiency,” said Smolnicky. “When the system is fully implemented, we will be able to access real time data through a simple but robust database, a centralized repository of successful grants, and meaningful, customized reports.”

Too many different information management systems simply create information silos. We look forward using one solution to seek more opportunities for collaboration between departments as well as public private partnerships.

Category: Local News, NEWS