Thousands turn out for the #March4OurLives rally in Annapolis (PHOTOS)

| March 25, 2018
Thousands turned out to demand stricter gun control laws from our local and Federal lawmakers in Annapolis. While authorities do not release counts, the consensus was that this was one of the largest rallies ever in Annapolis. Even The Capital’s Paul Gillespie thought so.

