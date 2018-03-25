Thousands turn out for the #March4OurLives rally in Annapolis (PHOTOS)

Thousands turned out to demand stricter gun control laws from our local and Federal lawmakers in Annapolis. While authorities do not release counts, the consensus was that this was one of the largest rallies ever in Annapolis. Even The Capital’s Paul Gillespie thought so.

In my 18 years at @capgaznews I’ve never seen more people marching in Annapolis than today’s #MarchForOurLives Annapolis event. Seems like they just keep coming down Main Street. pic.twitter.com/9uSKcGN8y5 — Paul W Gillespie (@pwgphoto) March 24, 2018

All images ©Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

