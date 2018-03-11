The Angel Wing Project presents Tears of the Soul

Tears of the Soul is a powerful dramatic presentation that transports audiences back to 1968. It was a turbulent time in America; especially in Memphis, TN. Memphis, known as the mid south sits on the east bank of the Mississippi. In Tears of the Soul we will meet a family living through the unrest of the time. The nation was at the height of the highly protested Vietnam war which was returning black soldiers to their hometowns maimed, in boxes or in many cases not at all. Black empowerment was on the rise with militant groups struggling to use their power to create their own destinies. Even after the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a caste system still existed, especially in the south. Racism and violence were rampant in the growing urban ghettos and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the prominent leader of the Civil Rights movement and non-violent protest met his demise on a Memphis balcony. Tears of the Soul is a portrayal of a family divided. The social climate in 1968 made life difficult outside and inside of the home. Fred Barnes, the family patriarch was employed as a city sanitation worker who was on strike to protest the unbelievably poor working conditions. The circumstances leading up to the strike and the strike itself present unique challenges to Fred as he wrestles with the threat to his manhood. His dutiful wife Vivian struggles to keep the family from completely falling apart as divergent viewpoints make it impossible to communicate. That was until one fateful day when tragedy collided with ideologies and each family member was forced to reevaluate their perspectives. Only by coming together was this family able to identify the true threat and free their souls from misconceptions, hatred and fear.

Tears of the Soul is beautifully cast to present this period piece with passion and precision. The audience will experience a time in history where the country, resistant to change, struggled to change. They will witness the visceral effects of the time on each member of the Barnes family.

The presentation will also include a “talk back” session at the conclusion of the play and will feature a very distinguished guest. Mr. Cleophus Smith from Memphis, TN is one of the original sanitation workers who participated in the strike and recalls vividly was it was like to hear Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Mountaintop” speech and how risky it was to stand up for justice during that time. Audience members will have an opportunity to hear his story and ask questions.

Angela Wilson is the writer and director of this play. This is her 3rd directorial work at the Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC). Angela is the founder of the AngelWing Project, Inc. (AWP), a 501(c)3 non-profit performing arts organization founded in 2015 to promote the development of the performing arts in the local community. AWP is the theater in residence at the Chesapeake Arts Center. She states “our partnership with CAC allows us to bring meaningful shows to the stage that align with CAC’s mission to excite, educate, engage, inspire and grow this community’s people. CAC is doing just that with their many offerings and AWP is extremely excited to be a part of that.”

AWP is one of the newest gems in the region’s vibrant arts scene. It is a grass roots theatre company making their mark on the community with original productions, and published plays. Utilizing a documentary theatre style enables AWP to tell the stories of real people and events not found in history books that nevertheless have contributed to the vivid tapestry that is America’s authentic and beautiful cultural narrative. Audiences walk away from AWP productions excited, in awe, and open to starting dialogues and creating solutions that will have positive impact for all. AWP is the theater in residence at the Chesapeake Arts Center.

The dynamic Tears of the Soul cast include: Joelle Denise, Pierre Walters, Regina Gail Malloy, Devin King, Craig Simms Jr., Leah Mallory, Michal Roxie Johnson, Robert Smith, Michael Dandridge, Faith Ore and Sharon Goldner.

WHAT

Tears of the Soul

WHERE

Chesapeake Arts Center | Studio 194 | 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD

WHEN

Saturday, April 28, 2018 | 2pm – Doors 130pm | 7pm – Doors 630pm

Sunday, April 29, 2018 | 4pm – Doors 330pm

TICKETS

$25 | www.theangelwingproject.org/tickets.html

DISCOUNTS

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more

