Teen shot in Eastport

On March 17 at 11:23 a.m. Annapolis police officers responded to the 1100 block of Medgar Evers Street for a report of shots fired.

While officers were responding further information was received that there was a shooting victim on President Street.

Officers located an 18 year old male who appeared to have injuries consistent with being shot. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There is no further information at this time.

Officers and Detectives are on scene investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 .

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

