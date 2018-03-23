Teen arrested in Gambrills armed robbery

On March 22, 2018 at approximately 6:44 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery in the 1000 block of Springhill Way in Gambrills. The adult female victim stated she was approached by the suspect who asked her for a ride. She agreed and drove the suspect to the area of Waugh Chapel Road. While on Waugh Chapel Road, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s cell phone and wallet. The victim complied and the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Several officers responded to canvass the area and located the suspect outside his residence on Montery Avenue. He was taken into custody and positively identified by the victim. Currency was located on a wooded trail nearby and a BB gun was recovered from the suspect’s residence. Officers were unable to locate the victim’s cell phone. The suspect was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, false imprisonment, 1st degree assault and use of a handgun in commission of a felony.

Clayton Murphy | 19 | 500 Block Monterey Ave. Odenton, MD

