“Herrmann
“2018

Teen arrested in Gambrills armed robbery

| March 23, 2018
Rams Head
Clayton Taylor Murphy

Clayton Taylor Murphy

On March 22, 2018 at approximately 6:44 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery in the 1000 block of Springhill Way in Gambrills. The adult female victim stated she was approached by the suspect who asked her for a ride. She agreed and drove the suspect to the area of Waugh Chapel Road. While on Waugh Chapel Road, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s cell phone and wallet.  The victim complied and the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Several officers responded to canvass the area and located the suspect outside his residence on Montery Avenue. He was taken into custody and positively identified by the victim. Currency was located on a wooded trail nearby and a BB gun was recovered from the suspect’s residence. Officers were unable to locate the victim’s cell phone. The suspect was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, false imprisonment, 1st degree assault and use of a handgun in commission of a felony.

 

  • Clayton Murphy | 19 | 500 Block Monterey Ave. Odenton, MD
Severn Bank

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»