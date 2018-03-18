Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson to play Maryland hall in July, tickets on sale now

Rams Head Promotions announces Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Tickets on sale Friday, March 9th @ 12pm.

Roger Hodgson has been recognized as one of the most gifted composers, songwriters and lyricists of our time. As the legendary voice of Supertramp and composer of many of the band’s greatest hits, he gave us “Give a Little Bit,”“The Logical Song,” “Dreamer,” “Take the Long Way Home,” “Breakfast in America,” “It’s Raining Again,” “School,”“Fool’s Overture” and so many others that have become the soundtrack of our lives. Roger’s trademark way of setting beautiful introspective lyrics to upbeat melodies resonated and found its way into the hearts and minds of people from cultures around the world. His songs have remarkably stood the test of time and earned Roger and Supertramp an adoring worldwide following.

During the time that Roger led the band, Supertramp became a worldwide rock phenomenon, selling well over 60 million albums to date. In Canada alone, sales for “Crime of the Century” and “Breakfast in America” reached Diamond status; meaning one in fifteen Canadians owned both albums. The wildly successful album “Breakfast in America” hit number one in countries around the world and stayed on the top of the charts for a full year, selling over 20 million copies and becoming one of the biggest selling albums of all time.

FOR TICKETS:

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB