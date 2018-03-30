Summit School to host anxiety conference in April

Diagnosable anxiety disorders are on the rise, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, reporting that an estimated 31.9% of U.S. adolescents aged 13-18 have an anxiety disorder.

Anxiety has many faces. Sometimes anxiety is easy to identify – like feeling nervous before the first day of school. Other times anxiety looks very different – feeling ill, explosive or unsafe behavior, quiet defiance, refusing to go to school – as examples. Often this challenging behavior is misread and misdiagnosed and, as a result, handled ineffectively by teachers, parents and caregivers. The frustration parents face can be overwhelming, and navigating school dynamics with teachers and administrators equally tough.

On April 14, 2018, The Summit School will host a conference, Understanding Anxiety: Supporting Children in the Classroom and Beyond. Conference attendees will learn about the neuroscience of anxiety, what’s happening inside the brain when you feel anxious, panicked or worried and, easy-to-implement preventive tools, strategies, and interventions for reducing anxiety, increasing self-regulation, accurate thinking, and self-monitoring. Conference speakers include William R. Stixrud, Ph.D., a clinical neuropsychologist and Jessica Minahan, a board-certified behavior analyst, special educator and author.

This conference is appropriate for parents, educators, professionals, pediatricians, speech-language pathologists, administrators, counselors, psychologists—those in the classroom, clinic, home and community who want more information about understanding and supporting anxious children. *ASHA CEUs for Speech-Language Pathologists pending.

For more information regarding the conference visit www.thesummitschool.org or contact Jessica Palmeri at [email protected], 410-798-0005 x143.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB