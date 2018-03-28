Summer camps at Chesapeake Arts Center

The Chesapeake Arts Center will be offering camp programs to give kids and teens an adventurous and creative summer. CAC camp programs offer youth fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime. With more free time in summer, and parents having to work, the Chesapeake Arts Center provides a safe and fun learning spot for your children. The CAC encourages parents to help their kids unplug from technology and explore all the CAC summer programs and classes the center has to offer. “Chesapeake Arts Center has high quality, enjoyable educational programs that lay the foundation for lifelong learning. This summer we have a myriad of camp opportunities for your child that will give him or her glimpse into a world where dreams are born and lives are changed. “says Belinda Fraley Huesman, Chesapeake Arts Center’s Executive Director. These are the five camps the Chesapeake Arts Center has to offer in summer 2018:

Magic and Muggles Summer Camp | Ages 6-12 | July 9-13, 2018: 5 days of theatre camp from Erase Hate Through Art, culminating in a Friday afternoon student drama performance (open to friends and family). Campers will spend time each day in Charms, Potions, Herbology, and more! Daily activities include arts and crafts, recreational activities (quidditch!) and rehearsal time. Camp is based on the world of Harry Potter by JK Rowling, and centers around a strong anti-bullying theme.

Creature Colors | Ages: 3-5 | July 9-13 , 2018: For the younger kids who may not be ready for a full camp experience, join Echoes of Nature this week to learn all about different colors and textures found in nature. Meet animals up close! Books, songs, and crafts round out each day full of adventure!

Musical Theatre Camp | Ages 6-15 | July 16- 27, 2018: The camp centers on the creation of a full-scale revue of musical numbers from great Broadway shows. Divided by age into small groups, the children take classes in acting, singing, dancing, costumes and stagecraft, taught by a staff of musical theatre professionals. Over two weeks, students learn their songs, rehearse their scenes, make their costumes and build the set. On the final day, they present a free performance of their show for parents, relatives and friends.

Enchanted Daydreams: Dance and Drama | Ages: 6-12 | August 6-10, 2018 : Enter the fantastic world of fairies! Every day during the Enchanted Daydreams camp, we will use our imaginations to create fairy stories and crafts. Students will spend time each day in our dance studio, learning creative movement techniques and dance combinations. Wings and wands are a must, and will be included for each camper. Join the festivities and let your creativity shine!

Art and Animals – Maryland | Ages 6-12 | August 6-10 or August 13-17, 2018: Five days of art and animals! Each day, students will learn about various wildlife, including visits from real animal ambassadors! Students will then take their observations and create their own unique artwork representing the animals. Students will draw and paint every day! Camp culminates on Friday with a gallery presentation of the students’ artwork for friends and family. There are two sessions available! Animals, projects and activities are different for both weeks. Register for one or both! Chesapeake Arts Center is a leading non-profit community art center located in Northern-Anne Arundel County. The center continues to give youth an enriching, safe experience with a caring and dedicated staff and volunteers. Additionally, the center provides art classes for all ages. For more information, visit www.chesapeakearts.org or call (410) 636 -6597.

