State Police arrest man in bomb threat against Glen Burnie Courthouse

A Maryland State Police investigation of a recent bomb threat leads to an arrest of a Baltimore City man for his involvement in the threat of violence and heroin distribution.

The accused is identified as Ira Jamal Savage, 21, of Baltimore. Savage was arrested yesterday by Maryland State Police on several criminal charges relating to a bomb threat called in to the Glen Burnie District Courthouse including making a threat of mass violence. Savage was also charged with the possession and distribution of heroin. He is currently being held at Anne Arundel County Detention Center in Annapolis.

During the illegal drug investigation, Savage was accompanied by Michael Lamont Smith, 20, of Baltimore. Smith was also charged with the possession and distribution of heroin and transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. yesterday, the Glen Burnie District Courthouse received a phone call threatening the placement of a bomb in their building. The building was evacuated and thoroughly scanned by police, resulting in no evidence of the alleged bomb. The courthouse was later reopened.

State police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region lead the investigation and located the alleged caller. During the investigation, police learned the alleged caller was involved in the distribution of heroin in the Cherry Hill area of Baltimore City, less than 600 feet from an elementary/middle school.

Investigators responded to the area and observed Savage and Smith with plastic sandwich bags containing heroin capsules. Savage was also in possession of the telephone used to make the phone call to the Glen Burnie Courthouse. Both were arrested on scene without incident.

