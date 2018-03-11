“Herrmann
“2018

Speed, heroin suspected to be cause of fatal head-on collision

| March 11, 2018
Rams Head

 

On March 11, 2018 at approximately 1:54 pm officers responded to a report of multi-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Buschs Frontage Road in Annapolis.

The crash involved 3 vehicles and sent 6 people to the hospital. There was one fatality.

A Ford Taurus, operated by Christopher Dillehunt of Queenstown, was eastbound on Buschs Frontage Road at a high rate of speed when it appears to have crossed the centerline, sideswiped a Toyota Camry, operated by Laurel Zeiler of  Arnold, before rotating and being t-boned by a Ford F-150, operated by Kathi Ridgely of Lothian.

Zeiler and Dillehunt, along with his passenger, Tammy Lawson were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Zeiler’s passenger, Cynthia Whittington of Arnold, and the driver and passenger in the pickup, Aaron Catterton of Lothian)  were taken by ground to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.   Zeiler later died of her injuries and will be taken to the Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The preliminary cause of the crash was the failure to remain right of center and excessive speed by the driver of the Taurus. It is also believed that heroin use is a contributing factor. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and any charges will be after review by the States Attorney.

 

Severn Bank

 

 

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»