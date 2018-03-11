Speed, heroin suspected to be cause of fatal head-on collision

On March 11, 2018 at approximately 1:54 pm officers responded to a report of multi-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Buschs Frontage Road in Annapolis.

The crash involved 3 vehicles and sent 6 people to the hospital. There was one fatality.

A Ford Taurus, operated by Christopher Dillehunt of Queenstown, was eastbound on Buschs Frontage Road at a high rate of speed when it appears to have crossed the centerline, sideswiped a Toyota Camry, operated by Laurel Zeiler of Arnold, before rotating and being t-boned by a Ford F-150, operated by Kathi Ridgely of Lothian.

Zeiler and Dillehunt, along with his passenger, Tammy Lawson were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Zeiler’s passenger, Cynthia Whittington of Arnold, and the driver and passenger in the pickup, Aaron Catterton of Lothian) were taken by ground to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries. Zeiler later died of her injuries and will be taken to the Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The preliminary cause of the crash was the failure to remain right of center and excessive speed by the driver of the Taurus. It is also believed that heroin use is a contributing factor. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and any charges will be after review by the States Attorney.

