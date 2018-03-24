UPDATE 2:

From APD

On March 24th at 12:27 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Forest Drive for a report of an adult male victim suffering from a gun shot wound. Officers located the man who appeared to have injuries consistent with being shot. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There is no further information at this time.

It is believed that the shooting occurred on Greenbriar Lane near Skippers Lane. Officers and Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 .

UPDATE:

Victim with a gunshot wound transported to shock trauma with potentially life threatening injuries.

Police and EMS are on the scene of a shooting in Annapolis.

Details are just coming in but it is in the area of the Safeway supermarket on Forest Drive. (Greenbriar and Skippers). More details will be provided when available.

