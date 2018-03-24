Sheriff Ron Bateman: What makes Sheriff Ron Bateman the best candidate (Guest Column)

I am the best candidate because my experience far exceeds the others as it relates to managing a 9 million dollar budget, which I have never exceeded in 3 terms, managing 115+ sworn and civilian employees, and having the combined total of 38 consecutive years in law enforcement in a wide variety of assignments. Having served as the Chief Deputy under the former sheriff for 3 years and serving as the Sheriff for the past 12 years allows me to continue in the position with no learning curve. Additionally, my extensive education, and training and dynamic career path allows me to draw from as I formulate policies, procedures, make tactical decisions, security decisions, staffing decisions, disciplinary decisions and hiring decisions to name just a few.

Since in office, I have spearheaded innovative and cost efficient legislation regarding the service of arrest warrants. The Warrant/Tax Refund Intercept law was my idea that started first as a pilot in our county and has since been enacted as a state-wide opt-in law. This law has proven to be a huge success by those agencies who have opted in. It is by far the most efficient, effective and safest way to serve arrest warrants. Under my administration we have achieved the LARGEST reduction in arrest warrants in over 25 years.

In line with the aforementioned legislation, I have since pitched a new idea to Judge John Morrissey, the Chief Judge of all District Court judges in Maryland. The idea focuses on reducing Failure to Appear arrest warrants which compile the largest number of warrants received by the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement in general across the state and country. Reducing minor FTA warrants is critical when managing the workload and setting day to day priorities for the understaffed, overworked arrest warrant deputies. The idea is for a commissioner to voluntary obtain an arrestees cell phone number at his/her initial appearance, allowing them to receive text reminders on their phones, reminding them several times of their court date, time and location. Judge Morrissey loves the idea and is presently working with the judiciary, etc to implement my idea as a pilot in Anne Arundel County. We both believe this will drastically reduce the ever growing number of minor FTA warrants that currently comprise 70% if all warrants on hand. This service will save our courts considerable time and money as well as the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ron Bateman’s Proactive Platform

I spearheaded new state-wide legislation to better protect our seniors. This new law would mandate a minimum sentences if someone assaults a person 65 years of age or older.

Continue to aggressively serve arrest warrants. Under my administration we have achieved the highest reduction in arrest warrants in over 25 years.

Continue to proactively serve Domestic Violence Orders in an expeditious manner and promptly notify the victims after service is made.

Continue to provide a deputy sheriff to serve on the County’s Heroin Task Force.

Implement several FTA Warrant Reduction Operations to reduce the number of minor warrants, allowing deputies to prioritize their focus on violent offenders.

I formulated the Maryland’s first Automated Court Date Notification program, and were successful in pitching this idea to the Chief Judge of Maryland’s District Courts. This idea has been embraced by the Chief Judge who is currently working to pilot the program in Anne Arundel County. This program will significantly reduce the growing number of FTA Warrants, which comprises 70% of all warrants. The program is designed to text reminders to those scheduled for court of the date, time and location of their court dates at various intervals.

For more information, visit my website at www.sheriffbateman.com

–Sheriff Ron Bateman

Note: Sheriff Ron Bateman is a candidate for the Sheriff of Anne Arundel County. We encourage all readers to learn all they can about the candidates that will appear on the ballot. Here is a link to Bateman’s website.

Related

Category: OPINION, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB