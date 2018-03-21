Senate Candidate Chrissy Holt endorses Claudia Barber for Circuit Court

Chrissy Holt, Senate Candidate from Annapolis running for the Honorable John Astle’s soon-to-be vacant seat, is offering her full support and endorsement to the candidacy of Claudia Barber for Circuit Court judge in Anne Arundel County. Holt, a businesswoman and a long-time activist for an improved, single-payer health care system in Maryland and nationally, made her announcement yesterday.

“I have been extremely impressed by Claudia Barber’s background as a judge and attorney. Her experience is one that will absolutely be an asset to our courts and essential to justice in Anne Arundel County.”

Barber said that she was very pleased with the endorsement. “I am always thrilled to have strong progressive candidates endorsing my candidacy. Chrissy Holt’s work helps all people and all communities.”

Holt said that discrimination in the Anne Arundel County Courts is something that is unconscionable and that courts must represent the people that they serve. “The fact that there hasn’t been one woman of color on the bench is obviously detrimental to the justice system, and a stain on our county and district. Over the last century, both Democrats and Republicans have failed to solve this issue.” Holt says that she has seen and fought against discrimination by medical insurance companies based on race and socioeconomics, and she applauds Barber for her continued fight to bring diversity to the bench.

Longtime Civil Rights activist Carl Snowden, who has been leading the charge for diversity on the court for years, was very happy to learn of Holt’s endorsement. “We need more Progressive women in Anne Arundel County leadership positons. Both Claudia Barber and Chrissy Holt bring a perspective that is much needed in this county.”

Snowden said he feels like Barber’s race is historical, as she was the first African American woman to win a Democratic primary in a judiciary contest in Anne Arundel County. He also believes that she has a great chance to beat the other candidates and has a head start in that she received 94,000 votes in the last election.

About Holt, Snowden finds her work on long-term recovery issues and legislation to help addiction sufferers and their families, especially impressive. Holt has been very public about her families’ decades long struggle with addiction, and her own successful long-term recovery which drives her desire for better methods to care for those afflicted. “She’s had certain experiences that many other families also have, which allows her to empathize with people suffering from addiction,” said Snowden.

Barber and Holt intend to work towards bringing a more progressive future to Anne Arundel County.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB