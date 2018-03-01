Second Annual Pass, Pick & Play set for April 7

In its second year, Pass, Pick & Play supplies local families with gently-used sporting equipment they need but otherwise cannot afford. Partners Annapolis Recreation and Parks and the Armstrong family are now collecting donated items to distribute during this year’s Pass, Pick & Play event on Saturday, April 7.

Pass, Pick and Play is accepting equipment in good working condition for the following sports:

cleats

baseball

softball

basketball

hockey/skating

soccer

lacrosse

field hockey

volleyball

tennis

Cleats and balls for all sports are especially needed. Equipment not being accepted includes weights, golf clubs, bicycles, bicycle helmets, sneakers, broken or damaged items.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations through an extended date of Friday, March 23:

“Pip” Moyer Recreation Center at 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, MD 21403

Calvary United Methodist Church at 301 Rowe Blvd., Annapolis, MD 21401

The Key School at 534 Hillsmere Blvd., Annapolis, MD 21403

Historic London Town and Gardens at 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater, MD 21037

Anne Arundel Medical Center at 2001 Medical Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401

Naval Bagels at 609 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

The sports equipment will be made available at no cost to families in need during the day-long celebration on Saturday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis. Additionally, community organizations Neen Cares, Inc. and Christos FC will be onsite during Pass, Pick & Play leading basketball and soccer clinics, respectively.

For more information or to volunteer, please contact Annapolis Recreation and Parks Athletic Supervisor Katy Owings at [email protected] or Kimberly Elek at ​[email protected]. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/passpickplayannapolis and #passpickplay.

