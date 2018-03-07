Denim & Diamonds is around the corner — April 28th

Please Save the Date for the 2018 AAMC Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds Bash, Saturday April 28, 2018. Don’t miss the Annapolis event of the year under the stars at AAMC’s South Campus, 1997 Annapolis Exchange Parkway, Annapolis, Maryland.

Denim & Diamonds is a night of fun, food and dancing under the stars. The spring bash tent party will feature fabulous cuisine from Ken Upton Catering, gourmet food trucks, a great band, unique silent auction & raffle and a “come as you like” theme. The event attire, it is up to you. Throw on your favorite jeans or your best cocktail dress; everything is “in” at Denim & Diamonds. From your favorite pair of denims to your best cocktail dress, everything is “in” at Denim & Diamonds.

The 2018 Spring Bash benefits the expansion of mental health services at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Tickets and more information available here!

